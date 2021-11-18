B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, B-cube.ai has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $70,831.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,895.31 or 0.99737527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.38 or 0.06975850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

B-cube.ai Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,931,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,721,137 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

Buying and Selling B-cube.ai

