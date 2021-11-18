JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares Plans Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:JETI)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JETI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.18). 80,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,758. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.88 ($2.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £263.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.87.

Get JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Income Shares alerts:

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares Company Profile

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Income Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Income Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.