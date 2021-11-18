Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Raises Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GAW traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,570 ($125.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,566. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9,040 ($118.11) and a 1 year high of £123.10 ($160.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is £105.77 and its 200 day moving average is £111.28.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($130.47) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,000.76).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

