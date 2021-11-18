Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Raises Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GAW traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,570 ($125.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,566. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. Games Workshop Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9,040 ($118.11) and a 1 year high of £123.10 ($160.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is £105.77 and its 200 day moving average is £111.28.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 23 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,986 ($130.47) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,000.76).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

