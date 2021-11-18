Investec Group (LON:INVP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Investec Group (LON:INVP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of INVP traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 365.10 ($4.77). 1,877,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,676. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 313.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.39. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 178.89 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 367.10 ($4.80).

In related news, insider Fani Titi acquired 250,000 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

