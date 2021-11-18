Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SERA. William Blair started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

SERA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 34,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sera Prognostics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $8,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

