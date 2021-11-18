Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NYSE:LMND traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lemonade by 39.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,994,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

