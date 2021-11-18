Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE J traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.22. 608,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

