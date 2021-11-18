BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE BRP traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.38. 221,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.