BarterTrade (BART) One Day Volume Tops $130,091.00

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, BarterTrade has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BarterTrade has a total market capitalization of $763,773.47 and $130,091.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarterTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00218229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . The official website for BarterTrade is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

BarterTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarterTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarterTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.