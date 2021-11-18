OptionRoom Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $106,462.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00090927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,895.31 or 0.99737527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.38 or 0.06975850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.