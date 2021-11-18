Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 55,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.61. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $669.88 million, a P/E ratio of 163.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $748,477. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 170.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

