Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 106,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.