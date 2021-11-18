Critical Comparison: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) versus Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plantronics and Minim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.73 -$57.33 million $2.06 14.26 Minim $47.99 million 1.34 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -23.33

Minim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics 5.03% -178.02% 5.84% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Volatility and Risk

Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Minim has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 105.36%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Plantronics.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

