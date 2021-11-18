FairGame (FAIR) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and $5.42 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001698 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005691 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047517 BTC.

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

