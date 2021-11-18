The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the third quarter valued at $4,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,830,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 241.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the first quarter valued at $556,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.