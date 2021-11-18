China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COE. Benchmark downgraded China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of COE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 370,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,726. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

