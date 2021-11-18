ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ITV has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

