Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%.

DGLY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 4,410,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,558. The company has a market cap of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Ally by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Digital Ally by 349.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Digital Ally by 1,203.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

