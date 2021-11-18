Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP 0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 150-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.45 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.52. The stock had a trading volume of 165,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

