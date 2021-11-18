The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 18,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

