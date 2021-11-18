The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.64. 18,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

