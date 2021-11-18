The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Short Interest Down 70.0% in October

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SMDM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,584. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. Singing Machine has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.
Singing Machine Company Profile
