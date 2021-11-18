Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Drops By 53.9%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 156,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Seven & i has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

