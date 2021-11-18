Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Storm Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

