Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 141,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,938. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

