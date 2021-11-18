Request Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.93 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $189.31 million and $5.93 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

