APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0927 on Major Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APIX has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00216677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

