Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce $63.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.20 million and the lowest is $61.60 million. Telos posted sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.98 million to $242.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.52 million, with estimates ranging from $265.96 million to $307.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

TLS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.82. 986,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 21.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

