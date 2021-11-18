RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $203,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,909. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.