ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,138. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

