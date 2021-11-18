$89.31 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post sales of $89.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $363.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $369.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $355.47 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $363.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,925. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

