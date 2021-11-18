Carlson Capital Management Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

V traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,050. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.81 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

