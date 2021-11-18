$240.43 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post $240.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.80 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,209.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 3,356,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

