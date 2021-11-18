Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $282.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.01 million and the lowest is $282.03 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 211,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Ferro by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ferro by 182.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ferro by 402.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ferro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

