$721.20 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post $721.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.40 million and the lowest is $714.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $690.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. 316,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

