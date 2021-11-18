Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.90

Shares of Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

About Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

