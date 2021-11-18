Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report $2.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 million and the lowest is $2.05 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.12 million to $28.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.06 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $60,972 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $5,659,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 620,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

