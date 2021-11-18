Firo Price Reaches $6.72 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $84.60 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.72 or 0.00011828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,584,862 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars.

