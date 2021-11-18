Konomi Network (KONO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

