Zacks: Analysts Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $717.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.10 million and the lowest is $701.45 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 636,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

