Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 755,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,931. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

