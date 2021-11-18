Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

