PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 554,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $511.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

PFLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

