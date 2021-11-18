Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

CAAP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 142,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $974.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

