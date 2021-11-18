$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $23.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,831. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average is $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.