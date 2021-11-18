Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

