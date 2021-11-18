$7.16 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 million and the highest is $9.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%.

CCCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 211,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

