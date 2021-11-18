ForTube (FOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.31 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $48.04 million and $15.31 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

