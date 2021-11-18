Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.96.

Home Depot stock opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $399.43. The stock has a market cap of $416.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

