Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Grows By 129.6%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kardex in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $$335.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Kardex has a 52-week low of $192.30 and a 52-week high of $335.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.33.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

