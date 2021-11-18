Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Up 135.1% in October

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the October 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$3.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Get Man Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.